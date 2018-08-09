Jilin, an Amur leopard cub born May 9, sat in her enclosure in the Asian Highlands exhibit at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Amur leopards are critically endangered, with only about 60 remaining in the wild. On Thursday the zoo introduced five Pallas' cat kittens, a black-footed cat kitten and Jilin to the public.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.