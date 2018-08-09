LOGAN — City officials in northern Utah say they'll meet with residents concerned about animal welfare after a split with the local Humane Society left the city of Logan without an animal shelter.

The Herald Journal reports a crowd of about 30 people came to a Tuesday City Council meeting to voice frustration and concern.

Resident David James says he's worried about the possibility that a loose dog could be killed if there's no place to house it.

Police Chief Gary Jensen says the city has contracted with neighboring Brigham City to house animals for five days if they can't be reunited with their owners quickly. After that, they would return to Logan.

Jensen says he and the mayor plan to meet with people worried about the new arrangement, though no date has been set.