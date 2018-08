EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The public is invited to browse items from 150 small businesses during a street fair on Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peregrine Road between Ranches Parkway and Tinamous Road.

The event, which aims to support small business in the region, will feature apparel, arts and crafts, books, home decor, jewelry and more.

For more information, log on to eaglemountaincity.org.