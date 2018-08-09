SARATOGA SPRINGS — Residents are invited to compete in a photo contest celebrating the city’s recreational and cultural opportunities.

The contest is divided into three age categories: 12 and under, 13 to 17, and 18 and older. All photos need to be taken of or in Saratoga Springs. Each photographer will be allowed three entries.

Photos will be judged on content, creativity, original coverage of characteristic or unique features of the city, and professionalism.

Applications will be available online at saratogaspringscity.com Saturday, Sept. 1. A digital copy of the photo and application submissions must be submitted to the city no later than Monday, Oct. 1. All submissions will need to be scalable to at least an 8 by 10 photo.

Prizes of $100, $50 and $25 will be awarded in each age category.