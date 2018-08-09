PROVO — Season 9 of BYU’s sketch comedy show “Studio C” is going out with a bang: the 10 original cast members are leaving the show.

The final taping of season 9 — and final “Studio C” performance for the original cast members — will take place Aug. 24 in New York City with host Kenan Thompson, the longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member. After that, the 10 comedians will team up to take on a family-friendly comedy venture of their own. The New York City taping will kick off "Studio C" season 9 Oct. 8 on BYUtv.

The original “Studio C” cast members are Matt Meese, Mallory Everton, Whitney Call, Stacey Harkey, Jeremy Warner, James Perry, Natalie Madsen, Adam Berg, Stephen Meek and Jason Gray.

“While we are really, really sad about losing such incredibly gifted and talented and pioneering people, we also appreciate the effort they’ve put in and the toll it’s taken on them,” said BYUtv Managing Director Michael Dunn. “I’m just excited to see them spread their wings a little bit and go on to the next venture.”

Although Meese, a “Studio C” co-founder, was tight-lipped about what the troupe will be doing next, this much is certain: it’s family-friendly comedy and they’re doing it together.

“It’ll be family-friendly, comedic, everything (audiences have) come to love about us,” Meese told the Deseret News. “It’s just gonna be in a different vein, I guess you could say. We’re looking forward to doing a lot of things, and I think the fans are really going to love it."

Everton agreed that, if fans love "Studio C," they'll love the cast members' new project. According to Everton, the original cast members always planned on sticking together after "Studio C."

"None of us feel like any of the success that 'Studio C' has garnered over the past six years … was just one of us," Everton said. "It was a group, collaborative effort. Once we started talking about doing new stuff, we just knew we were stronger together than we were apart."

Ravell Call, Deseret News Marren Copeland, hair and makeup department head for Brigham Young University Broadcasting, applies a mustache to Matt Meese of Studio C in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

According to Meese, announcements about the new project will come before the end of this year, likely in the fall or early winter, and new content could come as early as next year. He said fans should follow the cast members’ social media accounts to stay updated on announcements.

“I think there’s room for all kinds of voices in the family-friendly comedy space because it’s a very underserved audience, and we want to help fix that and add to that conversation, add to the amount of content that’s available for families to watch,” Meese said. “That’s always been our goal, that’s still the original 10 cast members’ goal, that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

Meese added that the cast members have discussed doing future collaborations with “Studio C.” There’s even talk of creating another “Scott Sterling” sketch next year. The original “Scott Sterling” video — which depicts an extremely unlucky soccer goalie — is the most viewed “Studio C” sketch of all time with 61 million views.

New cast members will join Tori Pence, Aaron Fielding and Dalton Johnson, who joined the “Studio C” cast in the eighth season. Meese joked the future cast members will be selected in a style similar to the "Hunger Games."

“You know, it may be a ‘Hunger Games’ style event, who knows,” Dunn added with a laugh. “We’ll be literally looking high and low for the very best, the brightest, the funniest people, both on the performing as well as the writing side to help us craft what we think will be an epic season 10.”

Those interested in the “Studio C” talent search for both writers and actors can visit www.byutv.org/studiocsearch.