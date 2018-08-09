SALT LAKE CITY — The Downtown Alliance has named Dee Brewer as its new executive director. Brewer replaces Jason Mathis, who served as the executive director of the alliance and executive vice president of the Salt Lake Chamber since 2008.

He will take on his new role on Aug. 22.

Brewer has over 30 years of public and private sector experience. Prior to his hire, Brewer served as the marketing and sponsorship director for City Creek Center, where he led efforts to launch and brand the center as a regional and international destination.

His previous experience includes marketing, communication, branding, public relations and public policy advocacy at the city, county and state level.

According to it website, the Downtown Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a dynamic and diverse community that is the regional center for culture, commerce and entertainment.