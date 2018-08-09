SALT LAKE CITY — Many Utah Transit Authority buses that travel through downtown Salt Lake City will be detoured Friday for the Tour of Utah.

Bicycle race participants will make seven loops on a course through the city between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. UTA rail service will not be impacted.

Routes that will be impacted are 2, 2X 3, 6, 9, 11, 200, 209, 220, 313, 354, 451, 453, 454, 455, 460, 461, 462, 463, 470, 471, 472, 473, 500 and 516.

Please note that routes 2, 200 southbound, 220, 313, 354, 451, 470 southbound and 516 to Poplar Grove will not be detoured but may experience delays.

For details on the detours, visit www.rideuta.com or call 1-888-743-3882.