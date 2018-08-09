CENTERVILLE — Are you ready?
That's the question residents might be able to answer after attending the South Davis Preparedness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 8.
The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theaters at the Legacy Crossing Center, 1075 W. Legacy Crossing Blvd.
The fair will feature classes, speakers and demonstrations; vendors and public service agencies; activities for children and adults; and tours of emergency vehicles.
The fair is presented by the cities in south Davis County — Centerville, Bountiful, West Bountiful, Woods Cross and North Salt Lake — every two years to educate residents on ways to prepare for emergencies and disasters, whether natural, man-made or economic.
For more information, log on to south-davis-preparedness.org.