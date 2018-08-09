For a change, Utah’s Tony Finau got off to a rough start at the last of golf’s four majors.

Finau, the only golfer in the world to finish in the Top Ten at each of golf’s majors this year, finished with a 4-over-par 74 Thursday morning, which put him well off the lead, nine shots behind Rickie Fowler, at the PGA Championship at Bellerive CC in St. Louis.

At both the Masters and British Open, Finau ended the first day in a tie for second place after rounds of 68 and 67, respectively. At the U.S. Open, where he eventually finished fifth, he shot a 75, which was the same score as eventual winner Brooks Koepka and six back after the first round.

In Thursday’s round, playing the back nine first, Finau bogeyed the No. 10 hole, then made a double bogey at No. 12 and bogeys at 15 and 17 to make the turn at 5-over 40. He rallied on his second nine with birdies at 1, 3, 5 and 8, but made another double bogey at No. 4 and a bogey at No. 6 for a 34.

Craig Hocknull, a teaching professional at Glenwild Golf Club in Park City, got off to a good start, playing the front nine in 1-under par, but made three bogeys on the back side to finish at 2-over 72.

The other Utahn in the PGA field, Davis Park assistant pro Zach Johnson, was set to tee off in one of the final groups of the afternoon wave.