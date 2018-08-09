WEST VALLEY CITY — One person is dead after a "suspicious" house fire ignited Thursday around the time shots were fired at a home in West Valley City, authorities said.

Investigators have determined the fire, reported around 10:30 a.m., is suspicious. But details about what led to the gunfire and the blaze at 4092 W. Wendy Ave. were not immediately released.

Details about the victims also were not available.

In addition to the two-story home, outbuildings and a pickup truck also were burning when crews arrived, said West Valley City police spokeswoman Roxanne Vainuku. She said she did not immediately know whether police were searching for a suspect.

"This is an extremely dynamic situation we’re dealing with," Vainuku said. “We are definitely gathering a lot of information.”

Video footage from the scene showed firefighters aiming hoses on the burned back of the home and a building in the backyard that was completely charred.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.