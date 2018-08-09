Kyle Kuzma has drawn a lot of kudos after his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Former teammate Isaiah Thomas recently had kind things to say about the ex-Ute on a national radio show ("Tiki and Tierney" on CBS Sports).

"(Kuzma) is a very underrated guy," Thomas said. "The doubt that everybody has for his game is motivation. As someone who works very hard, he’s going to be another special young talent in this league.”

How will Kuzma fare with LeBron James joining the Lakers? Longtime NBA assistant coach Jesse Mermuys spoke with 24/7 Sports about the changes ahead.

