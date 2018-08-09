Twelve players with ties to the Beehive State were named to the watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, it was announced Thursday.

The list, which is chosen by a committee organized by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, comprises 50 players from 34 schools. Of the nine players on the list, BYU had four players, followed by Utah (three) and Utah State (two). Seven Utah high school players were also honored, including three who play out of state.

Bradlee Anae , Utah, DL

, Utah, DL Lo Falemaka , Utah and Cottonwood High, OL

, Utah and Cottonwood High, OL Brandon Fanaika , Stanford and Pleasant Grove High, OL

, Stanford and Pleasant Grove High, OL Leki Fotu , Utah and Herriman High, DL

, Utah and Herriman High, DL Corbin Kaufusi , BYU and Timpview High, DL

, BYU and Timpview High, DL Moroni Laulu-Pututau , BYU and Mountain Crest High, TE

, BYU and Mountain Crest High, TE Butch Pau’u , BYU, LB

, BYU, LB Gabriel Sewell , Nevada and Desert Hills High, LB

, Nevada and Desert Hills High, LB Sione Takitaki , BYU, LB

, BYU, LB Suli Tamailvena , Utah State, LB

, Utah State, LB Noah Togiai , Oregon State and Hunter, TE

, Oregon State and Hunter, TE Christopher Unga, Utah State, LB

The watch list candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2018-19 season progresses. The finalists and winner will be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which includes former Utah, Weber State and Utah Blaze coach Ron McBride.

The winner will be announced on Dec. 14.