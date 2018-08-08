_Note___: Northridge finished with a 6-4 overall record in 2017 and was tied for second in Region 1 with a 4-2 record. It lost to East 49-13 in the 6A first round.

Northridge’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

LAYTON — Braden Mitchell’s first season as the head coach at Northridge High School, his alma mater, couldn’t have gone much better.

Sure, the team lost in the opening round of the 6A playoffs to the East, but the 6-4 overall record was the best mark for Northridge since 2012 and the 4-2 region record the best since 2013.

The Knights crushed Layton, handled Davis, beat Syracuse. They had a stud all-around offensive player in Hunter Harris, a solid quarterback in Jackson Murphy and a quarterback-sacking machine in Tavion Martinez.

Given the difficulty of Region 1, it was about as good a debut as any coach could ask for.

Things may be a little different in year No. 2 for Mitchell and the Knights.

Whereas the 2017 squad entered the season with 14 returning starters, seven on either side of the ball, the 2018 team boasts just two overall, Carson Stokes and Jacob Rhoades.

Where the 2017 team had experienced players, “a lot of great high school football players who were seniors” per Mitchell, the 2018 team has “two or three.”

This year's team must replace its entire offensive line, most of its defensive line, a majority of skill positions players on offense and practically the entire secondary on defense. The quarterback is new, the running back will be new, in truth it’ll be hard to find many players who aren’t new.

Simply put, the Northridge Knights will be barely recognizable.

And yet, an expectation for greatness remains and as far as Mitchell is concerned, will always be there.

“I feel like expectations here are always going to be the same. The expectations this year are still the same,” said Mitchell. “We want to compete in every game. We want to battle every game. We are striving to make the playoffs every year. A region championship is something we always want to have, and of course we want a shot at the state championship.”

When it comes to reaching those goals, Mitchell isn’t unrealistic — he knows his team is young, inexperienced and unproven — but he believes it is possible, nonetheless.

“We are a lot younger, a lot more inexperienced than we have been, especially last year, my first year, but we still have that same goal,” said Mitchell. “We have that same mindset. Every week we are going into the game ready to play and ready to compete. The main thing is competing. That has been our thing throughout this spring and summer. Every rep we get we are battling, competing. No plays off.”

That has been true for the Knights throughout the offseason, as players have battled for starting roles.

It was true at quarterback, where Caleb Browning and Boston Musgrave battled throughout the spring for the job under center. It remains the case at running back, where at least four Northridge players remain in the mix for first team carries. It has been the case at wide receiver, with Brigg Malan, Carson Smith and Otto Isa each making a name for themselves. The same can be said for players along the offensive and defensive lines and in the secondary. Battling has been the Knights modus operandi throughout the offseason and Mitchell believes that mindset will carry over into the season.

“Our mindset is we give everything we’ve got every play. As a coach that is the main thing I can ask. We can’t control how much talent or experience we have. There are going to be years like last year where we had a lot of talent and there will be years like this year where we have less experience, but one thing we can always control is our effort.”

Northridge Knights at a glance

Coach: Braden Mitchell is entering his second season as head coach of the Knights. In his first year, the former Northridge quarterback’s team finished 6-4, including 4-2 in Region 1, before losing to East in the first round of the 6A playoffs. Prior to taking over at his alma mater, Mitchell spent eight years as an assistant on Erik Thompson's coaching staff. He graduated from Northridge in 2008, after which he attended Southern Utah University.

Northridge Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Braden Mitchell

2018 offensive production: 22.1 ppg (14th in 6A)

No returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returners

Carson Stokes (TE): Hauled in 17 catches for 302 yards last season, which came out to an average 17.76 yards per catch. His three touchdown receptions were good enough to tie him for second-most of the team, with Hunter Harris, behind only Lawrence Yarbrough.

Hauled in 17 catches for 302 yards last season, which came out to an average 17.76 yards per catch. His three touchdown receptions were good enough to tie him for second-most of the team, with Hunter Harris, behind only Lawrence Yarbrough. Brigg Malan (WR): While the senior will be a significant part of the 2018 Knights, he totaled just seven carries for nine yards in 2017.

Offensive newcomers to watch

Mitchell’s comments on the Knights offensive line:

“We have undersized lineman, but it’s not really different from what we have had in the past. We graduated all five of our starters last year, so they are all getting new varsity experience. We are a little behind in that aspect, but as far as size goes, as far as how tough they are, it is very similar to how Northridge has been the last few years. We have guys who’ll move and give everything they’ve got. We’ll just be a little undersized and have to make some adjustments off of that.

I expect Lex Lewis to really step in at our center spot. He had an ATV accident last year that kept him out of football. He played as a freshman, got to see some varsity time and then last year, as a sophomore he had to miss the whole season. I’m hoping he can really step up for us at that center spot and really control the line of scrimmage. Alec Lowe, another junior, seems to be a guy that we will lean on a lot and then Donovan Vigliaturo, that is going to have to be a senior leader for us.”

Mitchell’s comments on the quarterback competition:

“We had a good quarterback battle all spring and summer between Colby Browning and Boston Musgrave. We wanted to name a starter going into fall camp, so that is going to be Colby. Boston has been great, he’s been our senior guy, a great leader for us, and I think he still gets reps throughout the year. He’ll be ready to go if we need him. Colby will be our starter as a junior this year, though.”

Mitchell’s comments on the running back position group:

“Right now our one back running back guy competition is still pretty open. We’ve got a couple of juniors that have looked good in summer camp and a senior that was playing a lot of baseball during the summer so competing for that spot. The senior was kind of our JV guy last year, so I’m hoping he can step in to that position. He’s a great leader, but right now that spot is pretty open.”

Mitchell’s comments on his wide receivers/tight ends:

“Our slot receiver/running back type guy seems to be pretty solid. That is going to be Brigg Malan. He has kind of solidified his spot there and that has been a big position for us over the years. Last year it was Hunter Harris, he was our leading receiver and leading rusher from that position, so we need that guy to be big and we hope Brigg can fill that role. He is a guy a lot of schools and people won’t know about but he will be a tough guy for us.

Then we have some good outside receivers, led by Otto Tia and Carson Smith. They are good playmakers out there on the outside. Otto should be a big guy for us. He is a big tall outside receiver. Last year, as a sophomore he didn’t get much varsity time — he is super raw and hasn’t played a ton of football — but he is an outstanding athlete.

Our tight end, Carson Stokes, is one of the better tight ends in the region and area. He’ll be a main focal point, we want to get him the ball.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

The Knights are extremely inexperienced on offense, with only Carson Stokes boasting the least bit of varsity time. Even so, the skill position players for the Knights are talented, led by Stokes but also Brigg Malan, Otto Tia, Carson Smith and others. A major determinant in whether or not the offense has success this season will be the development of the offensive line. If that particular group can come together, and provide Colby Browning with some protection, the Knights should find success on offense.

Northridge Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Trent Gill

2016 defensive production: 18.1 ppg (4th in 6A)

2 returning starters

4-3/4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Carson Stokes (LB): Was the top tackler on the Knights in 2017 with 74 tackles, not to mention two sacks and an interception. His best performance came against Weber, when he recorded 12 tackles and a sack, but Stokes had more than a few impressive showings with five double-digit tackle outings.

Was the top tackler on the Knights in 2017 with 74 tackles, not to mention two sacks and an interception. His best performance came against Weber, when he recorded 12 tackles and a sack, but Stokes had more than a few impressive showings with five double-digit tackle outings. Jacob Rhoades (DL/LB): With five sacks, Rhoades recorded the third-most sacks of any Knight in 2017, the most by any returner. He also had 40 tackles, including his season-best of six against Weber.

Defensive newcomers to watch

Mitchell’s comments on defensive philosophy (formations, blitz packages):

“With the skill sets we get we like to play a 4-3 with a nickle guy lining up at outside linebacker. It kind of depends on which coach you ask though. If you ask my linebackers coach we play a 4-3, if you ask by defensive backs coach we play a 4-2. Against spread teams we are 4-2 team in the box.

We don’t have a lot of depth or experience on the defensive line this year, so there is a different feeling, a different mindset. When you get in those situations where you don’t really have studs up front, you kind of have to (blitz). We still want to be sound, be solid at our base, but we will have some packages that we have to mix in there.

Mitchell’s comments on players playing both offense and defense:

“We try to make it where if you are on offense you are a No. 2 on D, but there are guys like Carson Stokes that are going to have to play both ways. Guys like Carson Smith who’ll start at safety for us and then he and Otto Tia will kind of rotate who is in that No. 1 receiver spot. We plan on Otto starting at receiver, but he’ll play some safety. Brigg Malan will have to start both ways. We’ve got a handful of guys that’ll go both ways.”

Mitchell’s comments on the linebacker corps:

“I really like our linebacking corps. Carson Stokes will be our starting middle linebacker, who played that position for us last season. We are also bringing back Dawson Ishmael. He’s a kid that didn’t start, but played a lot last year for us. Then we have Jacob Rhoades who started at defensive end for us last year. He will bounce back and forth between end and linebacker.

Our linebackers are really good. Last year we had a lot of great high school football players who were seniors. This year not as many, but I feel like I’ve got two or three that are as good as anybody else out there.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The strength of the Knights defense is by far the linebacking corps, led by Carson Stokes. That group will be relied heavily upon as the rest of the defense is rather inexperienced. The secondary has bodies, something that is lacking on the defensive line, but overall the defense is lacking in experience. If the Knights are to be successful, they will need both their lineman and their defensive backs to get up to speed quickly. If not, the linebackers will record a ton of tackles, but the results on defense simply won’t be there.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Fifth

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: vs. Syracuse, Aug. 31 (Week 3)

Bottom line:

The Knights are almost an entirely different team than last year. Practically all of their experienced starters graduated, leaving them with a host of questions on both sides of the ball. There is talent, though it is unproven. With so many question marks the Knights could surprise, being simply better than anyone expects, or their could fall to the bottom of Region 1. At this point, it is anyone's guess.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — VIEWMONT, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Farmington, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — SYRACUSE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Weber, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — CLEARFIELD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Layton, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — WOODS CROSS 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Northridge

All-time record: 165-113 (26 years)

Region championships: 5 (1993 co, 1998 co, 2001, 2002 co, 2003)

Playoff appearances: 19

Current playoff appearance streak: 2 (2016-2017)

All-time playoff record: 20-16

State championships: 3 (2000, 2001, 2002)

State championship record: 3-0

Most played rivalry: 25 meetings with Layton dating back to 1992. Northridge leads the series 18-7.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Northridge has won the most championship games — three — without a loss. … The Knights have scored the most points in a four-game playoff series, 212 (2001). … The Knights hold the single-game passing yards record for a state playoff game, 513, set in a 2004 quarterfinal contest.

Last 5

2017 — 6-4 (4-2 in Region 1 - 6A First round)

2016 — 4-7 (3-3 in Region 1 – 5A First round)

2015 — 4-6 (2-4 in Region 1 – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 3-6 (2-4 in Region 1 -- Missed playoffs)

2013 — 4-6 (4-2 in Region 1 -- 5A First round)

Northridge coaching history

2017-current — Braden Mitchell (6-4)

2004-2016 — Erik Thompson (79-60)

1996-2003 — Fred Fernandes (67-26)

1992-1995 — Mike Rosky (12-26)

Deseret News Mr. Football recipients

2001 — Daniel Coats, WR

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2016 — Ethan Udy, S

2015 — Cyrus Daniels (RB)

2012 — James Baird, K

2012 — Eliyah Mayberry, DL

2012 — David Adams, RB

2011 — Karson Casteel, QB

2011 — David Adams, RB

2011 — Dallas Clark, OL

2011 — Austin Tate, LB

2010 — Brock Johnson, DB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.