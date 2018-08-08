PROVO — The BYU offense is going about things differently this fall with hopes of improving upon last season's anemic output. That's one of the contributing factors for introducing as much as the team's new offensive brain trust has.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake has been coaching for a while now, but hasn't been around an offense practicing in quite the same manner as the one new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is administering this fall.

“We’ve thrown a lot of offense at them and a lot of install,” Sitake said. “In my experience you try and space it out a little and focus on the core stuff you want to get done, but they kind of just threw it all out there and the guys are adjusting.”

The player perhaps exemplifying the new offensive approach best is Beau Hoge.

The first day of camp the converted quarterback's switch to running back was a main focus and storyline, despite not taking any reps at the position. Now, almost a full week into the fall practice session, Hoge has begun to emerge as not just a gimick to talk about, but as someone who can contribute heavily to the offense.

“It’s easy for him,” Sitake said. “He’s naturally gifted catching the ball out of the backfield and he blocks. Knowing the offense from a quarterback’s perspective helps him as a running back.”

Congruent to the heavier load thrown at the offense is more practice time scrimmaging against the defense. On Saturday coaches plan on simulating a complete game in hopes of preparing players the best way possible for what has become a typically brutal opening schedule through the month of September.

“We want to see guys perform in as much of a simulated game as we can,” Sitake said. “Some of that is a physical part of it and some of it is a situation training part of it. Regardless of what it is, we just need production.”