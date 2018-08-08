SALT LAKE CITY — States across the country will host county fairs this summer. Utah, with its rich agriculture history, has a strong showing in that field. According to utahstatefair.com, Utah held its first fair, The Deseret Fair, in 1856 near what is now Temple Square. Entries included large hens, a buckskin suit and bushels of cocoons, with prizes awarded for best stallion, best celery exhibit and best shepherd dog. Although we may not now hold a “spirited plowing match” or award a diploma for good penmanship, carnivals and ribbons are still in fashion, with county fair winners advancing to the state fair competition held in September.
So grab a funnel cake, visit the 4-H exhibits and take a step back in time at your local county fair. Many events are free but check the website for prices to ticketed events.
BEAVER
“Catchin’ Air,” Aug. 22-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Highway 21, Minersville, free (435-438-7688 or beavercountyfair.com)
BOX ELDER COUNTY
Box Elder County Fair, Aug. 18-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton, free (435-695-2551 or boxeldercounty.org/fair)
CACHE COUNTY
“Celebrating the Past, Creating the Future,” Aug. 9-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 450 S. 500 West, Logan, free (435-554-8573 or cachecounty.org/fair)
CARBON COUNTY
“Fun for the Whole Herd,” Aug. 7-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, free (435-636-3214 or castlecountryevents.com)
DAVIS COUNTY
“The Greatest Fair on Earth,” Aug. 15-18, times vary, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington, free (801-451-4087 or daviscountyutah.gov/fair)
DUCHESNE COUNTY
“Tropical Nights and Carnival Lights,” Aug. 6-11, times vary, 379 S. Center, Duchesne, free (duchesnecountyfair.com)
GARFIELD COUNTY
“Fun for the Whole Herd,” Aug. 16-18, Triple C Arena, 50 E. 800 North, Panguitch, free (435-616-2282 or panguitch.com)
IRON COUNTY
“Passport to Fun,” Aug. 30-Sept. 3, times vary, Fairgrounds, 471 E. 40 South, Parowan, free (435-477-8380 or ironcountyfair.net)
JUAB COUNTY
Juab County Fair, Aug. 4-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 400 W. Center, Nephi, free (435-623-3454 or juabcountyfair.com)
KANE COUNTY
“70 Years of Fun, Families and Farming,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, North Events Center, 475 N. State, Orderville, free (thekanecountyfair.com)
MILLARD COUNTY
“Join Us on the Western Trail to the Millard County Fair,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 187 S. Manzanita Ave., Delta, free (435-979-3966 or millardcounty.com)
RICH COUNTY
“Country Pride, County Wide,” Aug. 13-18, times vary, Fairgrounds, 20 S. Main, Randolph, free (435-512-5181 or facebook.com/RichCountyFairandRodeo)
SALT LAKE COUNTY
“Family FarmFest,” Aug. 9-11, 1-9 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds, 11400 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (385-468-1606 or slcountyfair.com)
SAN JUAN COUNTY
“Jam Packed with Fun,” Aug. 4-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, Highway 491, Monticello, free (sanjuancountyfair.com)
SANPETE COUNTY
“A Grand Celebration,” Aug. 16-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 64 W. 500 North, Manti, free (sanpetecountyfair.net)
SEVIER COUNTY
“The Greatest Show,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 410 E. 200 South, Richfield, free (facebook.com/SevierCountyFair)
SUMMIT COUNTY
Summit County Fair, Aug. 6-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 202 E. Park Road, Coalville, free (435-336-3249 or summitcountyfair.org)
UTAH COUNTY
“Fair Fever,” Aug. 15-18, times available, Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork, free (utahcountyfair.org)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
“Pirates of the FaiRibbean,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane, free (435-619-9522 or washcofair.net)
WAYNE COUNTY
“Barnyard Beach Party,” Aug. 14-18, times vary, Fairgrounds, State Route 24, Loa, free (waynecountyutah.org)
WEBER COUNTYComment on this story
“It’s a Pig Deal,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden, $6 for adults, $5 for students, $2 for children ages 6-12 (801-399-8799 or webercountyfair.org)
THE GREAT UTAH STATE FAIR
Sept. 6-16, Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com)
Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].