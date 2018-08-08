SALT LAKE CITY — States across the country will host county fairs this summer. Utah, with its rich agriculture history, has a strong showing in that field. According to utahstatefair.com, Utah held its first fair, The Deseret Fair, in 1856 near what is now Temple Square. Entries included large hens, a buckskin suit and bushels of cocoons, with prizes awarded for best stallion, best celery exhibit and best shepherd dog. Although we may not now hold a “spirited plowing match” or award a diploma for good penmanship, carnivals and ribbons are still in fashion, with county fair winners advancing to the state fair competition held in September.

So grab a funnel cake, visit the 4-H exhibits and take a step back in time at your local county fair. Many events are free but check the website for prices to ticketed events.

Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News Kristin Atkins prepares a funnel cake at the Classic Bakery booth at the State Fair as Columnist Lee Benson will tries to eat his way through the Utah State Fair Friday, Sept. 9, 2011.

BEAVER

“Catchin’ Air,” Aug. 22-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Highway 21, Minersville, free (435-438-7688 or beavercountyfair.com)

BOX ELDER COUNTY

Box Elder County Fair, Aug. 18-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 320 N. 1000 West, Tremonton, free (435-695-2551 or boxeldercounty.org/fair)

CACHE COUNTY

“Celebrating the Past, Creating the Future,” Aug. 9-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 450 S. 500 West, Logan, free (435-554-8573 or cachecounty.org/fair)

CARBON COUNTY

“Fun for the Whole Herd,” Aug. 7-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 450 S. Fairgrounds Way, Price, free (435-636-3214 or castlecountryevents.com)

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Shelly Harvey holds granddaughter Presley Lerohl as a sea lion gets close after a free show at the Davis County Fair in 2017.

DAVIS COUNTY

“The Greatest Fair on Earth,” Aug. 15-18, times vary, Legacy Events Center, 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington, free (801-451-4087 or daviscountyutah.gov/fair)

DUCHESNE COUNTY

“Tropical Nights and Carnival Lights,” Aug. 6-11, times vary, 379 S. Center, Duchesne, free (duchesnecountyfair.com)

GARFIELD COUNTY

“Fun for the Whole Herd,” Aug. 16-18, Triple C Arena, 50 E. 800 North, Panguitch, free (435-616-2282 or panguitch.com)

IRON COUNTY

“Passport to Fun,” Aug. 30-Sept. 3, times vary, Fairgrounds, 471 E. 40 South, Parowan, free (435-477-8380 or ironcountyfair.net)

JUAB COUNTY

Juab County Fair, Aug. 4-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 400 W. Center, Nephi, free (435-623-3454 or juabcountyfair.com)

Jamie Chipman, Salt Lake County Library The Salt Lake County Fair is this weekend in South Jordan.

KANE COUNTY

“70 Years of Fun, Families and Farming,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, North Events Center, 475 N. State, Orderville, free (thekanecountyfair.com)

MILLARD COUNTY

“Join Us on the Western Trail to the Millard County Fair,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 187 S. Manzanita Ave., Delta, free (435-979-3966 or millardcounty.com)

RICH COUNTY

“Country Pride, County Wide,” Aug. 13-18, times vary, Fairgrounds, 20 S. Main, Randolph, free (435-512-5181 or facebook.com/RichCountyFairandRodeo)

SALT LAKE COUNTY

“Family FarmFest,” Aug. 9-11, 1-9 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Salt Lake County Equestrian Park and Fairgrounds, 11400 S. 2200 West, South Jordan, free (385-468-1606 or slcountyfair.com)

SAN JUAN COUNTY

“Jam Packed with Fun,” Aug. 4-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, Highway 491, Monticello, free (sanjuancountyfair.com)

Caresa Alexander Randall Many county fairs in Utah include carnival rides.

SANPETE COUNTY

“A Grand Celebration,” Aug. 16-25, times vary, Fairgrounds, 64 W. 500 North, Manti, free (sanpetecountyfair.net)

SEVIER COUNTY

“The Greatest Show,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 410 E. 200 South, Richfield, free (facebook.com/SevierCountyFair)

SUMMIT COUNTY

Summit County Fair, Aug. 6-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 202 E. Park Road, Coalville, free (435-336-3249 or summitcountyfair.org)

UTAH COUNTY

“Fair Fever,” Aug. 15-18, times available, Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, 475 S. Main, Spanish Fork, free (utahcountyfair.org)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

“Pirates of the FaiRibbean,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane, free (435-619-9522 or washcofair.net)

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Children watch sea lions perform during a free show at the Davis County Fair in Farmington in 2017.

WAYNE COUNTY

“Barnyard Beach Party,” Aug. 14-18, times vary, Fairgrounds, State Route 24, Loa, free (waynecountyutah.org)

WEBER COUNTY

“It’s a Pig Deal,” Aug. 8-11, times vary, Fairgrounds, 1000 N. 1200 West, Ogden, $6 for adults, $5 for students, $2 for children ages 6-12 (801-399-8799 or webercountyfair.org)

THE GREAT UTAH STATE FAIR

Sept. 6-16, Fairpark, 155 N. 1000 West, $10 for adults, $8 for youth ages 6-12 and seniors, free for children ages 5 and younger (utahstatefair.com)

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and events and prices are subject to change. Please send information on additional events to [email protected].