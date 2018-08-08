The smoke-filled sky glows orange as the sun sets on Salt Lake City on Tuesday. More than 130 wildfires are burning in 11 Western states, with the raging blazes in California and Nevada sending massive plumes of smoke into the atmosphere where it gets carried on the prevailing winds from the west into Utah. According to the Utah Division of Air Quality, the air in Salt Lake, Davis and Utah counties will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups at least through Friday. Air quality regulators say residents can do their part to reduce pollution levels by driving less through carpooling, trip chaining or taking public transit.

