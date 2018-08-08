KEARNS — Salt Lake County Library Services announced Wednesday that the Kearns branch will permanently close on Monday, Dec. 24, to make way for construction of a new facility.

Officials said closing the Kearns branch, 5350 S. 4220 West, will give contractors the appropriate space needed to safely construct the new, 35,000-square-foot branch, which is expected to open in 2020.

During the closure, staff at the Kearns library will provide support throughout the county system. Patrons are encouraged to visit nearby branches.