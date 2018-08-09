SALT LAKE CITY — HGTV just bought the famous California house that served as the exterior for “The Brady Bunch,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I am excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the 'Brady Bunch' home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can," said Discovery CEO David Zaslav Tuesday.

"More details to come over the next few months, but we will bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history," he said.

Zaslav joked Discovery could move its CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels into an attic if the company doesn’t meet financial goals for the year.

“If we do not meet these targets, we are going to move Gunnar into Greg’s bedroom in the attic of the ‘Brady Bunch’ house," he said. "And that was not a fun place to be. It didn’t have a door. There were beads if you remember.”

Zaslav did not tell THR the price of the house. However, according to NPR, the house was listed at $1.85 million.

The 2,500-square-foot house previously sold for $61,000 back in 1973.

HGTV won a bidding war for the house over ‘N Sync star Lance Bass, who thought he had placed the winning bid on the home.

Richard Shotwell, Invision FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Lance Bass arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Bass thought he had bought the home featured in the opening and closing scenes of "The Brady Bunch." But the ‘N Sync singer then posted on Instagram that the deal fell through. Realtor Ernie Carswell tells the Los Angeles Times it came down to two bids. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

In fact, Bass said in a social media post that his agent told him that a corporate buyer bought that house, wanting it “at any cost.”

With a heavy heart I post this... 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018

A spokesman for Douglas Elliman, the agency selling the property, responded to Bass in a post for MarketWatch.

"While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his interest in the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid," the spokesman said. "Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go with the highest, most qualified bid. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real-estate endeavors."