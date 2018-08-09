SALT LAKE CITY — A quick look at Utah’s most guilty pleasures shows Utahns enjoy their social media.

A new report from PlayUSA unveiled every state’s "biggest social vices." The report analyzed hundreds of millions of Google searches to discover what Americans like to do in their spare time.

Social media ranked as the most Googled form of entertainment in the U.S. Netflix bingeing and video games ranked among the top five, too.

Brunch was also a rising trend among millennials.

For Utah, social media topped the list, with 81.7 percent of searches surrounding apps and social networks. Netflix ranked right behind, with about 10 percent.

Other vices for Utah included guilty pleasure music (2.65 percent), online gambling (0.06 percent), video games (0.61 percent), alcohol (1.16 percent) and, yes, even brunch (0.15 percent).

PlayUSA A look at Utah's most guilty pleasures.

It’s not surprising social media was such a popular search item for Utah. The report found there are about 14.7 million searches for Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube per month.

Check out PlayUSA’s interactive tool on its website.

A report from movie rental website Vudu.com released earlier this month found ordering takeout meals to be the top guilty pleasure, according to the New York Post. The report found 42 percent of people order takeout because they didn’t want to cook their own meal.

The report found 41 percent of people fall asleep in front of their TV and 38 percent will sneak an extra scoop of ice cream.

Such guilty pleasures as putting off a task (35 percent), buying yourself a treat (35 percent) and singing out loud in your car (34 percent) also made the list.