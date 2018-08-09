SALT LAKE CITY — Creating a TV show based on a one-hit wonder sounds like a Twitter hashtag. But now it’s a reality.

Lively McCabe Entertainment and Primary Wave plan to build a scripted romantic dramedy based on the song “Hey There Delilah” by The Plain White T’s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The groups will shop the show to networks and studios later this month.

The band’s frontman and songwriter Tom Higgenson will serve as a producer on the show. He and writer Jeremy Desmon will pitch the show to networks.

"'Hey There Delilah' is a perfect example of an iconic story song that has introduced characters and a premise to a massive multigenerational audience, and is begging to be expanded into a full-length story for contemporary television audiences," Lively McCabe Entertainment co-president Michael Barra told THR.

The show will be based on a song about a couple stuck in a long-distance relationship. Specifically, “Hey There Delilah” is about a struggling songwriter and a New York college student. The songwriter promises to write a song for the woman, named Delilah, when they meet, and how it changes their lives.

The song spent 35 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Higgenson said he still receives questions from fans about the song, according to TheWrap.

“It’s been more than a decade since ‘Hey There Delilah’ was released, and people always ask me about it. A whole lot of people really connected with that song, and I’m very proud of that, says Higgenson. “I’m so excited to have an opportunity to give a new generation the chance to form their own connection with the song, and fall in love with its story through this new project.”

Back in 2007 when the song first launched, Higgenson revealed the song is about a real person. He actually promised her he’d write a song about her years before.

As Mic reported, the woman met a guy at a party who was in the Plain White T’s (who turned out to be Higgenson). He promised he’d write a song about her. And there you go.

The woman attended the 2008 Grammy Awards with the band.