SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass may be changing its subscription model all the time (at least it feels that way), but it’s been given the go-ahead to produce its first film.

Deadline reported that Bruce Willis will star in “10 Minutes Gone,” the first film under MoviePass Films.

The production will be the first movie made since MoviePass’ parent company Helios & Matheson Analyticsbought Emmett Furla Oasis Films, a production company meant to help offset some costs incurred by MoviePass.

The film will follow a man who loses 10 minutes of his memory after he’s hit by a bullet during a bank heist. He spends the rest of the movie putting his shattered memory back together to find out who took the money during the heist. Willis will play an angry crime boss, Deadline reported.

Willis said he is “excited to be working with producers Randall Emmett and George Furla again with their new venture MoviePass Films.”

MoviePass became a widely known subscription service last fall after it began offering a movie ticket per day for $9.95 per month.

Now, the company offers three movies a month for $9.95. The company briefly switched its pricing model to $14.95 per month after it ran into some troubles with its app.

HMNY specifically struggled to pay for the service, leading to the MoviePass app to black outbefore “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” dropped in theaters.

MoviePass previously invested in “Gotti” starring John Travolta, and “The Row” starring Randy Couture and Lala Kent.

“Gotti” flopped at the box office, earning $1.67 million in its first weekend with a $10 million budget, according to the Deseret News.

MoviePass customers accounted for roughly 40 percent of all moviegoers.

"MoviePass Ventures reportedly paid in the low seven figures for an equity stake in the film in April," according to Quartz. "It gets a cut of the film’s profits — if it ever makes any. MoviePass is not only on the hook for the cost of the tickets its members used to watch the flagging film, its subsidiary MoviePass Ventures could lose its investment if the film doesn’t pick up steam."