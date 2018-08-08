SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah is looking for some help for an upcoming exhibit.

The museum wants to feature the state's wild plants and animals in "Nature All Around Us," an exhibition about nature in Utah's cities and towns, so it's sponsoring a photo contest.

The winning entries, which are due by Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, will be displayed in a special exhibition celebrating the museum's 50th anniversary in October 2019, and all contest entries will be showcased in an online gallery accompanying the exhibition.

The contest is open to photographers of all levels, and submissions from children are welcome. In fact, the museum is reserving about 25 percent of the space in the exhibit for entries from minors.

For a complete list of rules as well as how to submit images, log on to nhmu.utah.edu/photocontest.