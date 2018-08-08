SALT LAKE CITY — The annual overnight Point in Time Count of Utah's homeless in January found that almost the exact same number of people were homeless compared to a year before, but the proportion of them who were unsheltered increased, according to a report released Wednesday.

The count held Jan. 24 found 2,876 homeless people across the state, just 11 more than were recorded last year, says the annual homelessness data report from the Department of Workforce Services.

Of that population, 2,456 had assistive shelter of some kind, according to the study, which was presented to the State Homeless Coordinating Committee Wednesday.

The 420 unsheltered individuals marks an increase compared to the 291 counted in 2017 and the 236 counted the year before that.

Jonathan Hardy, director of Housing and Community Development Division of the Department of Workforce Services, cautioned that some of that increase "is also due to better counting efforts" in various areas around the state, and said he didn't view the total as "a huge concerning number."

Hardy also attributed part of the increase to "a little bit of dispersion" of those who are homeless throughout different parts of Utah as a result of Operation Rio Grande in downtown Salt Lake City.

"We knew there would be some dispersion among unsheltered individuals throughout the state, so we think this is a little bit of that showing up in the data," he said.

One area where better counting efforts played a big role in the data, Hardy said, was Washington County, where 98 more unsheltered people were found compared to last year.

Hardy said the count is "a one-night snapshot" and merely one data point among many important factors in measuring the scope of homelessness in Utah, but still "important to look at."

The new report says that according to data kept in the Homeless Information Management System used by the state, 10,133 people experienced homelessness for the first time between October 2016 and September 2017, a decrease of 732 compared to the prior yearlong period.

The report defined a person becoming homeless for the first time as someone entering emergency shelter or other assistive programs who has "no prior enrollments in" the Homeless Information Management System database.

The report said most Utah residents who used emergency shelter between October 2016 and September 2017 were there for less than one month, including 70 percent of homeless individuals and 51 percent homeless families. Five percent of both groups stayed in emergency shelter for more than six months.

The average length of a person's stay in shelter is currently 43.5 days, down from 48.5 days in state fiscal year 2017, and "the number of successful exists from the shelter to housing" increased from 119 to 138 in that time period, according to the report.