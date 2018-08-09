Your Aug. 7 sports section front page contained two eye-catching pictures. Both showed athletes about the same age.

One, of a lightweight, minimally outfitted lone bicycle rider, making his way up a hill while competing in the Tour of Utah. The other picture was of a college football practice consisting of numerous larger participants, fully clad from head to toe with pads, vision restricting caged helmets, knee braces and numerous wraps and taping on their various body parts standing around with their hands on their hips being yelled at by a stressed-out coach.

After viewing both pictures I had to agree with the saying that “a picture is worth a thousand words.” I also thought that perhaps our priorities regarding exercise, leisure activity, entertainment, longevity and mental and physical health have become out of balance?

Reggie Croft

Salt Lake City