In response to editor Doug Wilks' conversation with a woman who is "concerned that the office of the president is not being respected" (Aug. 4), I must reply that the man who currently holds the office is not worthy of my respect on so many levels I can't possibly list them all.

I have voted for Republicans my entire life. I have noticed and grumbled about left-leaning media bias for years as well. I am naturally inclined toward conservatism, and yet I cannot support our current president. I can't support or respect a man who is a serial adulterer and pays off adult film stars to not discuss their liaisons. I can't support or respect a man who speaks about and treats women with such lewdness. I can't support or respect a man who, ignoring the advice of history (Smoot-Hawley Tariffs) and sound economists, embarks on a damaging trade war with the rest of the world.

I can't support or respect a man who advises Theresa May to sue the EU, our ally. I can't support or respect a man whose administration separates children from their parents and then fails to keep track of them well enough to properly return them.

I am deeply saddened by Trump's presidency, but very grateful that the editorial team of the Deseret News sees clearly enough to call Trump out on his failings when appropriate. It is not the fault of the Deseret News, or any media, that Trump must so often be criticized.

Emily Milner

Lindon