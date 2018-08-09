I was bothered by the position of Doug Wilks, editor of the Deseret News, and his perspective of what constitutes a free press. I know it is dangerous to criticize those who buy ink by the barrel, however, Mr. Wilks was critical of President Trump's antipathy toward the press. Yes, he calls them fake news and I believe most Americans agree that they are exactly that in many cases.

It should be noted that according to Pew polling, 92 percent of all newscasters and editors are Democrats, liberals and voted for Hilary Clinton. He did not acknowledge the fact that the great majority of news on TV or in the newspaper from Associated Press is anti-Trump venom.

There is visceral hatred and anger toward Mr. Trump by liberals. We all believe in free press. What we would like to see more of is fair press. Trump can be a jerk at times with his tweeting. However, his policies are helping to restore America to its proper status. Positives include reduced government regulations, reduced taxes, stronger military, better VA health care, reduced unemployment, a booming economy, etc.

Vaughn Pulsipher

Sandy