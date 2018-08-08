WEST JORDAN — During a morning of meetings with small groups of her constituents at her 4th Congressional District office, Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, expressed frustration over President Donald Trump's trade policies targeting China.

Love said she is planning on being part of a delegation from the House Financial Services Committee headed shortly to Beijing and Hong Kong "and actually get information instead of getting it secondhand."

She said after meeting with the president's economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, and his top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, it's not clear what the administration will accomplish by imposing tariffs on products from China as well as other countries.

"From what I see, I disagree with it. The problem is I can't get a strategy out of the administration," Love said. "The only answer I got from them is, 'Hang in there. Stick with us. We'll wait and see.' I can't live with that."

Love described herself as a free trader and said there's widespread agreement that China "is a bad actor on the global market when it comes to trade. They have not been fair in their practices."

But she questioned actions taken by the administration that affect other countries.

"We should just target China," Love said. "We should try to get them to become good actors, and then everybody else. You try to deal with the biggest bully on the block. So I guess I don't understand the tactic of going after everybody else."

Trump-imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports that largely come from Canada and the European Union have also been opposed by House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and other GOP leaders.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, warned that if Americans "find ourselves mired in a full-fledged global trade war with no end in sight, all of the economic gains that (Trump) has helped bring us may well be lost."

Love, who faces a tough re-election battle against Democratic Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, did offer some support for the Republican president but said she's not afraid to be critical.

"There have been some strides in foreign policy. I will give some credit where credit is due," she said, citing Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as helping move toward denuclearizing the regime.

"You can see that I publicly mention when I disagree, all the time. I do that quite often at the dismay of the administration," she told a constituent quizzing her about the impact of Trump's foreign policy.

Later, Love had a similar response to another constituent urging her to choose "country over party" and hold the administration accountable.

"I'll be completely frank with you. My job is not to follow a person because of the letter behind their name. As a matter of fact, I've taken on my own leadership, especially on the immigration issue," she said, as well as Trump over trade.

There was brief applause from the constituents gathered in a conference room when Love said she corrects colleagues when they tell her she needs to stand by the president, telling them, "It's not our job to do that. His job is to stand by us."