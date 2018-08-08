OGDEN — A South Ogden man accused of stabbing his roommate to death has been charged with murder.

Jesus Martinez Ramos, 44, was charged Wednesday with the first-degree felony in addition to obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and desecration of a dead body, a third-degree felony.

On Monday, South Ogden police were dispatched to 3700 South and Washington Boulevard "on a report of a female body lying on the ground with flies on her," according to charging documents.

Investigators determined the 50-year-old woman was deceased and had obvious stab wounds, the charges state. One of the officers recognized the woman as someone he had dealt with in the past. Her name was not immediately released.

The officers went to the woman's apartment nearby where they found two of her roommates — Ramos and another woman.

"During the interview, Jesus admitted to stabbing the deceased female victim several times, and later carrying her body to where it was later discovered. Jesus also admitted to cleaning up the crime scene and discarding all possible evidence in a dumpster in close proximity to the house," the charges state.

The woman told police she witnessed the stabbing but Ramos threatened to kill her, too, if she called police, according to court documents.

The incident comes just a year after Ramos was charged with stabbing two of his roommates in Salt Lake City.

In June of 2017, Ramos stabbed the pair in Salt Lake City as they were sitting in a car so he could "join his brother in prison," according to charging documents. That case was ultimately dismissed in February after Ramos was determined not to be competent to stand trial and was given supervised release, according to court records.

In 2015, Ramos was convicted of attempted aggravated assault for pulling a knife on a woman who rejected his attempt to hug her, according to court records. He was sentenced to probation.