SYRACUSE — The City Council will hold a truth in taxation hearing on Tuesday Aug. 14 to consider a tax increase in fiscal year 2019.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1979 W. 1900 South.

According to the city, the tax increase would generate an additional $55,000 for the year. If the proposal passes, the owner of a home valued at of $305,000 would pay an additional $6.37 per year.

The additional tax revenue would be used to fund a mandate created by SB235, which was passed by the 2018 Legislature. SB235 requires all cities to help fund public safety for homeless shelters statewide.