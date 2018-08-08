MANTI — A doomsday cult leader told a judge Wednesday he was following "heavenly laws" when he took a child as his bride last year.

John Alvin Coltharp, 35, expressed no regret for sexually abusing the girl. Instead, he said he is Jacob from the Old Testament, among other biblical figures, and has returned to earth to promote child marriage.

Family members of the child could be seen cringing in the courtroom as he spoke in Manti's 6th District Court.

Judge Marvin Bagley told Coltharp his beliefs are wrong and not attributable to the Bible, and that he is a risk of abusing others. The judge issued what he said was the maximum prison sentence possible: at least 25 years and up to life in prison, adding he hopes Coltharp never is released.

Coltharp earlier in the hearing issued a warning that society is out of line with God's will and governments soon will be overthrown, telling Bagley that it doesn't matter how long he goes to prison because society won't last much longer.

In June, he pleaded guilty to child sodomy, a first-degree felony, and child bigamy, a second-degree felony.

Prosecutors say Coltharp led a doomsday cult, identified as the Knights of the Crystal Blade, with Samuel Warren Shaffer, 35, of Cedar City. They have described the religious group a "fundamentalist group for millennials" that formed online.

In September, Shaffer and Coltharp disappeared with their children, later saying they took each other's daughters as underage brides. A December Amber Alert helped investigators find Coltharp's daughters, ages 5 and 7, and Shaffer's daughters, ages 4 and 8, in freezing temperatures. Two were hidden in plastic barrels and two in an abandoned mobile home in remote Iron County.

Shaffer is serving a prison sentence of at least 26 years and up life following separate convictions related to the abuse in Iron and Sanpete counties. He told a Cedar City judge in June he had hoped to have a family and grow old with the 8-year-old girl he considered his bride.

Sanpete County Attorney Kevin Daniels said Wednesday that the children suffered so much, he wishes the death penalty had been an option. He said the girls will struggle for the rest of their lives.

Robert Shane Roe, 35, of Castro, California, an alleged follower of the group, has also been charged with child sodomy. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct 19.

