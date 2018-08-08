Note: Salem Hills finished with a 6-5 overall record in 2017 and was tied for third in Region 10 with a 2-3 record. It lost to Mountain Crest 44-34 in the 4A first round.

SALEM HILLS — Salem Hills coach Harry Schwenke used the word "deep" or "depth" several times when discussing his team for the 2018 season, which can provide a big luxury for any team hoping to make some noise. Armed with 14 returning starters, things appear on the upswing for a Salem Hills program that tied for third in Region 10 last season.

But Schwenke is quick to caution whenever stating his team is deep and talented at any position, knowing what ultimately manifests on the field is what matters.

"We'll see how these guys react when they go against another color jersey," Schwenke said. "You have all these parts, and yeah, we like our depth and talent, but you never really know. Everything is just potential right now."

Schwenke is in his second year coaching at Salem Hills and is defined as a player's coach by those on the team.

"We try and keep it a family environment," Schwenke said. "At times we're serious and at times we joke around. But it's a business-like approach, but we're also welcoming. We like our kids to understand how serious their job is, but that they can also have fun with it."

The goal for this season will be to finish on top of Region 10, or at least take one of the top two seeds in order to host a playoff game.

"It's a tough region and everyone knows Orem is going to be real good," Schwenke said. "But Spanish Fork is a real good team and we believe some of those teams that were down a bit will be improving. We have to be ready for everyone. But we're excited about the potential and feel we have some good momentum heading into the season."

Salem Hills Skyhawks at a glance

Coach: Harry Schwenke is in his second year as head coach after spending three years as an assistant at Salem Hills. He previously coached for Fremont.

Salem Hills Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Harry Schwenke

2017 offensive production: 31.7 ppg (7th in 4A)

7 returning starters

Spread

Key offensive returning starters

John Nelson (OL): "Nelson anchors our line and he's a guy getting a lot of college looks. He's a real good player and he'll lead us on the offensive line and lead us on offense," Schwenke said.

Reed Johnson (WR): "He started as a freshman for us last year and he's a real special and dynamic athlete. You don't get that sort of talent much, so we're looking for big things from him this year," Schwenke said.

Returning offensive starters

Schwenke on his quarterbacks:

"We're still battling and we'll go as long as we can to make sure we pick the right guy to play. We want to see a guy emerge, but even when the season starts it will be a week-to-week thing, which I don't normally like to do. The two guys are Jorgen Olson and Jeff Yates."

Schwenke on his running backs:

"Ty Callister is the guy who got reps last year, but we plan on using Sam Hughes, one of our starting linebackers there and we have some real good young guys who we're looking at to take some reps."

Salem Hills Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Travis Barney

2017 defensive production: 27.4 ppg (14th in 4A)

9 returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Sam Hughes (LB): "He's a real good player and someone who will help lead at linebacker. We're fortunate to have him back," Schwenke said.

"He's a real good player and someone who will help lead at linebacker. We're fortunate to have him back," Schwenke said. Merrill Morley (LB): "We like our linebackers a lot and Merrill will be a good player for us, we feel," Schwenke said.

Returning defensive starters

Schwenke on his defensive line:

"We really like what we have there and we plan on platooning a lot there with different guys. We have some experience and then guys like Alex Foster who just fell into our laps. He'll help us on both sides of the ball and yeah, we like what we have on the defensive line."

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: Second

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: at Spanish Fork (Sept. 21)

Bottom line: Everything seems to be lining up right for Salem Hills to have a big year should the quarterback position become solidified. The Skyhawks are stacked with returning starters on both sides of the ball and players are enthusiastic and confident playing for Schwenke, who is in his second year coaching. It will be tough to upend Orem for the region title, but won't come as a surprise should Salem Hills grab the Region 10 No. 2 seed for the playoffs.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Mountain Crest, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Desert Hills, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — MAPLE MOUNTAIN, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — CORNER CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Orem, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — PAYSON, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — MOUNTAIN VIEW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Salem Hills

All-time record: 49-60 (10 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 7

Current playoff appearance streak: 5 (2013-2017)

All-time playoff record: 2-7

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 9 meetings with Springville dating back to 2008. Springville leads 7-2.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Salem Hills is one of just 13 schools to qualify for the playoffs in its first year of football.

Last 5

2017 — 6-5 (2-3 in Region 10 - 4A First round)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 8 - 4A First round)

2015 — 5-7 (3-3 in Region 8 - 4A First round)

2014 — 10-2 (5-1 in Region 8 - 4A Quarterfinals)

2013 — 8-4 (3-3 in Region 8 - 4A Quarterfinals)

Salem Hills coaching history

2017-current — Harry Schwenke (6-5)

2012-2016 — Joel Higginson (32-25)

2008-2011 — Monte Morgan (11-30)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2014 — Porter Gustin, LB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Vili-Manulea Wolfgramm, MLB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.