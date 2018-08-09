Utah State’s Sindri Gudmundsson placed 10th in his group and 20th overall with a throw of 74.91 meters in the qualifying round of the javelin at the 2018 European Athletics Championship on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

Of the 28 participants, the top 12 advanced to the finals, which will be held on Thursday.

“It was very hot, but a great experience,” said Gudmundsson, who is entering his junior season at Utah State. “It was a lot of fun and great to compete at such a high level. I know this is only my first competition at this level, so I think it will be fun in the future. It didn’t go my way today, and I know I could have done better, but it was a great experience.”

Johannes Vetter of Germany was the top qualifier to advance with a mark of 87.39 meters. Gudmundsson was the lone competitor from Iceland to compete in the javelin at the European Championships, and one of just two collegiate athletes, joining Mississippi State’s Nicolas Quijera (Spain), who finished 24th with a mark of 73.27 meters (240-4).

Gudmundsson’s best throw on Thursday was his second one, while his first went 72.40 meters and his third was marked at 74.13 meters.

Earlier this summer, Gudmundsson captured the javelin title at the Icelandic Championships (77.01 meters) and finished in fourth (personal-best throw of 80.91 meters) at the Jena Javelin Fest, which featured some of the best javelin throwers in the world, in Jena, Germany.

The Athletics Championship, which began Monday, features 1,600 athletes from 51 European countries. Seven reigning Olympic champions, 15 world champions and 34 European champions from Amsterdam 2016 are among the 24th edition of the 84-year-old event.