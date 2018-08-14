Guest Dawn Pink and I get together to discuss J.K. Rowling’s incredible book "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets." In Part 1 of a two-parter, Dawn and I talk about the character development of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and we break down the big showdown with Tom Riddle in the chamber.

