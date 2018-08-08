The offseason love for the Utah Jazz continued to roll in Wednesday afternoon via the scheduling of a marquee matchup to air on ESPN during the first week of the 2018-2019 regular season.

A day after it was announced that the Jazz will play the Orlando Magic on Dec. 15 in Mexico City and a report surfaced that Utah would play the Portland Trail Blazers on Christmas Day, it was revealed that the Jazz will face the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 19 on ESPN.

Like the Christmas Day game, the contest against the Warriors will be played at Vivint Arena. The regular season will start Oct. 16 with the Boston Celtics facing the Philadelphia 76ers and the Warriors playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Also on Wednesday, it was announced that the Jazz-Trail Blazers matchup on Christmas Day will tip off at 8:30 p.m. MT.