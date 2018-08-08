SOUTH SALT LAKE — An inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail was killed in a fight with another inmate over the weekend, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Daniel Davis and another inmate got into a fight on Saturday about 6:30 a.m. in one of the housing units, 3415 S. 900 West South, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

"The housing deputy took immediate action and intervened in the altercation," the sheriff's office stated.

Davis died due to his injuries at a local hospital.

The name of the person who allegedly attacked Davis was not immediately released.

South Salt Lake police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.