SALT LAKE CITY — Carrie Underwood is coming to Salt Lake City and she’s bringing an all-female squad of musicians with her.

The former American Idol darling and seven-time Grammy Award winner announced on Twitter on Wednesday morning that she is kicking off “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” in Greensboro, North Carolina, on May 1, 2019. The tour will stop at 55 arenas across the United States and Canada, including Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena.

Ooh baby do we have a bundle of info to share with you! Click here for info on The Cry Pretty Tour 360! #CryPrettyTourBundle #CryPrettyTour360 #CryPrettyAlbum @CALIAbyCarrie https://t.co/9K79jKnwai pic.twitter.com/kcL76v6XuK — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 8, 2018

Underwood will perform in Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. The new show will feature an all-female bill, including award-winning duo Maddie & Tae (“Girl in a Country Song,” “Fly”) and trio Runaway June (“Lipstick,” “Wild West”) — described by Billboard as the “next hot trend in country music” — as openers.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers will be available for purchase on Monday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. MDT through Thursday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. MDT. Regular tickets sales start Friday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. MDT.

Underwood’s upcoming album, “Cry Pretty,” will be the first of her own albums the country superstar has co-produced and her first with Capitol Records Nashville. She will release the album on Sept. 14.

The lead single and title track, “Cry Pretty,” has already rocked the nation since it debuted in April of this year as the No. 1 song in the U.S. in all genres. It also made it to the top of the charts in 38 other countries around the world.

To add to Underwood’s long list of awards and accomplishments, Pollstar recognized Underwood as the top female country touring artist for her headlining tours in 2008, 2010 and her most recent “The Storyteller Tour” in 2016.

The “360” part of the tour name refers to the new stage in the center of the arena, allowing fans to sit in a circle around it and get a 360 degree view of the performance.

“I love performing in the round,” Underwood said in a recent press release. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting.”

Underwood will donate $1 from each ticket sold for the tour to Danita’s Children, an organization that provides a safe environment and resources for vulnerable children and families in Haiti.