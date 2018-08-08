INDIANOLA, Sanpete Conty — Less than 24 hours after mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Indianola area due to the Hill Top Fire, there was more hope on Wednesday.

"Much more optimism today on the #HilltopFire. Crews had a great night cutting line and back-burning on the northeast side of the fire. Type 2 team (with) significant resources hits the ground today. We have a window to beat this thing," Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted Wednesday morning. Cox has a home in nearby Fairview and has been providing social media coverage on the fire since it started.

More good news for residents of the area came late morning Wednesday when the Sanpete County Sheriff's Office announced that Milburn area residents will return to a "pre-evacuation status" at 2 p.m. "We are continually reassessing all evacuation areas."

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced mandatory evacuations for Hideaway Valley south of South Ridge Road and west of Shadow Canyon Road.

The Hill Top Fire, which started Monday, has burned approximately 1,400 acres. Fire officials announced Tuesday that the wildfire was human caused and that "witnesses are being cooperative."

The fire significantly picked up on Tuesday due to high temperatures and wind, fire officials reported.

The fire was growing to the southeast and east and was 0 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

"We are sharing air attack with the Coal Hollow Fire. Single Engine Air Tankers are ordered for structure protection on SE corner," the agency tweeted on Tuesday.

Smoke from the Hill Top and Coal Hollow fires can be seen adjacent to each other. The lightning-caused Coal Hollow Fire started Aug. 4 and has burned 3,500 acres.

Two structures have been burned in the Hill Top Fire, according to wildfire officials, and an estimated 350 people evacuated, but no injuries have been reported. Previously, evacuations were ordered in Milburn and Blackhawk Estates. The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center in the LDS chapel in Indianola, 8000 E. 36500 North.

On Tuesday, Cox tweeted praise for the all-volunteer Sanpete Fire Department crews who worked through the night on Monday to Tuesday to save several homes.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.