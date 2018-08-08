SALT LAKE CITY — Residents are invited to a free community emergency preparedness fair on Saturday, Aug. 25, at Poplar Grove Park, 800 S. Emery St. (1170 West).

During the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants can learn to build their emergency kits, write an emergency plan, and talk to Community Emergency Response Team members and ham radio experts.

In addition, experts will discuss Salt Lake City’s plans in the event of an earthquake and answer questions like what to do in case of a massive winter storm, what step to follow in the event your home is lost in a natural disaster and helping loved ones with a disability during an evacuation.

For more information, visit bereadyslc.com.