AMERICAN FORK — Hikers on the Timpanogos Cave Trail now have even more to motivate them along the way. Thanks to a donation from Intermountain Healthcare Live Well and the support of the Friends of Timpanogos Cave, visitors can enjoy a series of new exhibits as they hike the 1.5-mile trail to the caves.

The new exhibits feature a geologic walk through time, exploring millions of years of earth history layer by geologic layer, along with interpreting history, wildlife, plant identification and more. In addition, a series of exhibits focus on safety, fitness and healthy practices to get people into shape.

Funded entirely by Intermountain Live Well, the new exhibits were designed and fabricated by Interpretive Graphics in Salt Lake City and the National Park Service. Park staff and local volunteers installed the exhibits.

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new exhibits will take place Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at one of the exhibits that is a 10-minute walk up the trail from the visitors center. Representatives from Intermountain Healthcare, Friends of Timpanogos Cave, Interpretive Graphics and the National Park Service will be on hand to answer questions.

The Friends of Timpanogos Cave is a nonprofit organization created to support the monument through education, preservation and advocacy.

Tickets to the can be purchased at recreation.gov. Tickets are $8 for those ages 16 and older; $6 for children 6 to 15; $4 for children 3 to 5; and free for children 2 and under. The monument will close for the season on Labor Day.