Listeners heard an uncommon ending to a campus devotional at Brigham Young University on Tuesday, when audience members clapped as Eric D. Huntsman, religion professor at BYU, finished his address.

His message: a call for spaces of love, listening and understanding.

“For so many of us the trial of our faith often includes long — sometimes lifelong — struggles,” the BYU professor said. “I submit that these struggles are necessary to our progression, but they are not struggles that we should ever face alone. While it is true that Jesus Christ and His Atonement provide us strength, healing and salvation, in this life He often succors and blesses us through others.”

