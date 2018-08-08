SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 8.

Romney calls for more fighting on wildfires

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney said there needs to be more controlled burns and logging to stop forest fires across the West, according to the Deseret News.

Romney wrote an essay in which he said it’s time for the government to end the wildfires.

"Government's failure is unarguable," he wrote.

Romney also called for regional response hubs in the West that could help put out fires more quickly.

Utah Jazz get Christmas Day game

The Utah Jazz will be spending the holidays playing basketball.

Earlier reports about the NBA’s upcoming season revealed the Utah Jazz will likely play the Portland Trail Blazers on Christmas Day, according to the Deseret News.

The game will be one of five total games played on the holiday.

Reports indicate the game will take place at the Vivint Arena.

The entire NBA schedule will drop Wednesday at noon MDT.

Park City to vote on historic landmark

Park City residents will vote on a ballot question in November about whether to save the iconic Treasure Hill, according to the Deseret News.

The hill might be replaced by a massive development of condos and even a hotel.

"People either want to pay to have this not happen or they don't," said Park City's assistant city manager, Matthew Dias. "It is a lot of money, and we understand that. Who better to decide than the voters?"

The owners of Treasure Hill agreed to a $64 million buyout.

However, the Park City Council approved a $48 million bond for this fall and hopes to find the rest of the money in the fall.

Special elections too close to call

Special elections in both Ohio and Kansas were deemed too close to call Tuesday night, according to CNN.

Two candidates who received endorsements from President Donald Trump were locked in tight races.

In Ohio, Republican Troy Balderson held a narrow lead over Democrat Danny O’Connor in a district that’s been seen as “deep red,” CNN reported.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, a governor’s primary race between Secretary of State Kris Kobach and incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer remained tight, as the candidates waited for results from the Kansas City area.

