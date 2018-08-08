SALT LAKE CITY — LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson will speak at Safeco Field, home of the Seattle Mariners with a baseball-seating capacity of 47,000, in September.

President Nelson will be joined by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the church announced on Wednesday morning.

They will speak at Safeco Field on Sept. 15 and then at the Langley Centre, home of the Vancouver Giants of the Canadian Hockey League, on Sept. 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The visit to Vancouver will mark President Nelson's seventh stop in a Canadian city this summer. He will speak next week in Winnipeg, Montreal and Hamilton, where he will be accompanied by his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.

In June, President Nelson ministered to church members in Edmonton, Calgary and Raymond.

Washington is home to over 288,000 Latter-day Saints in 546 congregations. Nearly 197,000 Latter-day Saints in 496 congregations reside in Canada.

President Nelson visited eight cities in 11 days during a world ministry tour in the spring.