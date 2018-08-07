_Note_: Viewmont finished with a 7-3 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 5 with a 4-0 record. It lost to Jordan 28-20 in the 5A first round.

Viewmont’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

BOUNTIFUL — In 2018, the Viewmont Vikings will be shooting for their third straight region title, but the team will be trying to take it a step further and win the school’s first state football championship since 1971.

“Our ultimate goal is a state championship and that will never change, that’s the ultimate goal, but our first goal and the first priority is to win region again. That will never change, we always say, ultimately our goal is to be state champions, but on the path to the state championship, we have to win our region first, so that’s pretty much it,” Viewmont head coach Scott Ditty said.

The Vikings face a tough region 5, which includes Roy, Woods Cross, Box Elder and Bountiful. Coming off a first-round playoff exit in 2017, Ditty says that the team needs to be more consistent in order to advance further in the playoffs and possibly contend for a state championship.

“We have to stay healthy and we have to be more consistent, that’s always the key. We play football at a very high level most of the time, but a lack of consistency has hurt us in the playoffs for sure. It comes down to the normal things, you’ve got to protect the football and score in the red zone, and that’s what we did not do in the playoffs the last two years, so we’ve got to fix that,” Ditty said.

Viewmont Vikings at a glance

Coach: Scott Ditty is entering his fifth season as head coach of Viewmont. He has compiled a 21-21 record.

Viewmont Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Justin Spencer

2017 offensive production: 23.1 ppg (15th in 5A)

4 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Dutcher Lines (QB): Lines is entering his first season as starting quarterback.

Lines is entering his first season as starting quarterback. Cole Salmon (WR): Salmon had nine receptions for 76 yards last season.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Will Carter (WR)

Kaden Smith (WR)

Ditty’s comments on Dutcher Lines:

“We have Dutcher Lines, who’s a tremendous athlete, he’s a great dual threat, he’s been looking outstanding, he did well in 7-on-7 this summer. They had two brackets and two champions at the Ute Shoot this year, and we won one of those brackets. Dutcher, he was just on fire at the Ute Shoot. We expect good things out of him. He was a starting safety for us last year, so he’s a returning starter, but he wasn’t our starting QB.”

Ditty’s comments on Cole Salmon:

“What kind of year will Cole Salmon have? Well, he better have a good year, we need Cole to have a great year. Cole is a great player on both sides of the ball. Last year he played corner, we’re moving him to safety this year, and he’ll continue to play one of our outside receivers on offense, we definitely expect him to have a big year.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: Dutcher Lines will need to adapt quickly to the starting quarterback position. Viewmont will have a lot of new starters, and how they can adapt to the lights on Friday will be key to a deep playoff run.

Viewmont Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Scott Ditty

2017 defensive production: 18.1 (4th in 5A)

7 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Jackson Coyle (LB): Coyle had 92 tackles and a sack in 2017.

Coyle had 92 tackles and a sack in 2017. Noah Montoya (DB): Montoya finished 2017 with 57 tackles and an interception.

Returning defensive starters

Defensive newcomers to watch

Ditty’s comments on returning defensive starters:

“There’s no replacing experience, right? We have a new offensive staff and a lot of new offensive players, so our offense, in terms of our development, is a little bit behind our defense, so that’s where the returners on defense help us, is that we hit the ground running in terms of our offseason work. Defensively, we’re pretty far along in our development, just because of that experience. When it comes time to take the field on Friday night, there’s just no way you can replace that experience. All that experience and the competitive environment and the heat and the volatility of the game, it’s so hard to replicate that in practice, but these guys already have that experience, so it should show up big on Friday night.”

Ditty’s comments on Jackson Coyle:

“I expect Jackson to have another great year. Jackson’s a three-year starter for us. I expect another big year out of Jackson with 100+ tackles and big plays. Jackson is a great leader just because of his energy. Jackson’s one of those kids who just loves being here, Jackson loves doing everything that has to do with football, he’s a joy to coach. He likes it when it’s when it’s hot, he likes it when it’s cold, he just loves being here, and when you have that much passion for the game and ability like he has, he’s going to do very well. He was a top-three finisher in the state in wrestling, and so he’s just a tough kid. I expect a great year from him.”

Ditty’s comments on Noah Montoya:

“Lights out playmaker. Expect some really good things out of Noah this year. He is a returning starter at safety, we’re actually going to throw him the ball at receiver a little bit, he’s just one of those guys who has great instincts and great playmaking ability, so we expect some great things from Noah.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018: Viewmont already had a great defense in 2017, and the Vikings return two excellent players on defense: Jackson Coyle and Noah Montoya.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: Second

Key Region Game: vs. Roy, Sep. 28 (Week 7)

Bottom line: Viewmont is in a great position to win its third straight region championship. With seven returning starters from a rock-solid defense a year ago, the Vikings will be tough to score on. On the offensive side, Viewmont will be breaking in some new players at skill positions, so new players adapting to the pressure and speed of the varsity game will be key to Viewmont’s success.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Northridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — DAVIS, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — GREEN CANYON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — FARMINGTON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Box Elder, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — ROY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — BOUNTIFUL, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Viewmont

All-time record: 229-316-2 (54 years)

Region championships: 6 (1972, 1973, 1974 co, 2011, 2016 co, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2017)

All-time playoff record: 15-25

State championships: 1 (1971)

State championship record: 1-1

Most played rivalry: 52 meetings with Bountiful dating back to 1964. Bountiful leads 30-22.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Viking Cole Miles returned a missed field goal 99 yards in 2003 to set a record for the longest missed field goal return.

.....

Last 5

2017 — 7-3 (4-0 in Region 5 - 5A First round)

2016 — 6-5 (4-2 in Region 2 – 5A First round)

2015 — 5-6 (3-3 in Region 2 – 5A First round)

2014 — 3-7 (1-5 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 1-9 (0-6 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

.....

Viewmont coaching history

2014-current — Scott Ditty (21-21)

2009-2013 — Brad Lloyd (20-34)

2003-2008 — Robbie Gunter (36-29)

2000-2002 — Russ Jones (20-13)

1992 -1999 — Ross Harris (24-55)

1987-1991 — Joe Yanowsky (9-37)

1983-1986 — Warren Hatch (18-21)

1981-1982 — Mark Pierce (12-9)

1980 — Wade Bender (6-7)

1976-1979 — Monte Jones (6-29)

1974-1975 — Chuck Banker (8-11)

1969-1973 — Steve Dangerfield (38-18)

1966-1968 — Bill Ostler (8-18-2)

1964-1965 — Dick Lewis (3-14)

.....

Deseret News First Team All-Staters the past 10 years

2017 — Preston Pitt, P

2017 —Cameron Brown, TB

2016 — Preston Pitt, P

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.