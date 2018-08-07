Note: Dixie finished with a 10-2 overall record in 2017 and was first in Region 9 with a 6-0 record. It lost to Mountain Crest 18-17 in the 4A quarterfinals.

Dixie 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

ST. GEORGE — He’s baaaaack.

After a few years away, with the Murray Spartans and the Riverton Silverwolves, Blaine Monkres is back as the head coach of the Dixie Flyers.

For the most part, nothing has changed in his absence.

“It’s been a very simple transition,” Monkres said. “Andy (Stokes) mostly kept it the same thing we were doing before. He put his own little twist on things, but the continuity was already there. I’ve tweaked some things while I’ve been gone, but overall it has been a really easy adjustment.”

The Flyers can only hope so, because the expectation for Dixie football remains where it has always been — among the elite.

“When I first met with the kids last spring I asked them how they rated the expectations for football at Dixie High,” Monkres said. “There wasn’t a kid that didn’t say it as really high. Compete for a region title and compete for a state title. Those are the expectations here.”

The difficulty in the upcoming season will come in meeting those expectations.

After all, gone is star quarterback Jacob Barben. Gone is all-around stud Hobbs Nyberg. Gone is top receiver Payden Harrah.

As such, Dixie is young and inexperienced, a combo no one hopes for.

“We only have five returning starters total on both sides of the ball, so we are going to have inexperience and a lot of youth out there,” said Monkres. “We have a lot of inexperienced kids who haven’t had varsity time, but they are good players. After a few games they’ll get adjusted and get up to speed of the varsity game. I like what I see so far. We took a lot of kids up to camp, and they like to compete and that is all you can ask. They’ll get after it, work hard and play hard. Hopefully the pieces will all fall in place.”

Among the inexperienced players the Flyers will rely on is quarterback Reggie Graff.

“He is a good kid and he has worked hard,” said Monkres. “He has never had a varsity snap, so that’ll be interesting.”

There are some experienced returners, such as linebacker Jake Staheli who led the team in tackles last season, or nose guard Conner Walden, who Monkres described as “one of those guys that you have to calm down when you don’t have pads on ‘cause he can’t tell the difference.” There is also receiver Nate Mahi, as well as a pair of offensive lineman in Slade Kolb and LT Burgess.

At the end of the day, however, it’ll be the inexperienced Flyers that determine the heights this team can reach.

“So far they have worked hard and responded to what we have asked them to do. They are doing a good job and I am excited for the year,” said Monkres. “We want high expectations. Success breeds success. As kids come and go they see what the team did before them and they know what the expectation is. They don’t want to be the group that drops the ball and has a bad year. I think they are up to the task. They know the expectation is high and that is the way I’d want to have it.”

Dixie Flyers at a glance

Coach: Blaine Monkres is back. The long-time (2008-2014) Flyers coach returns after a few seasons away with the Murray Spartans and the Riverton Silverwolves. Monkres has over 28 years experience as a head coach, including stints with the Morgan Trojans and Fremont Silver Wolves. Monkres won a state championship while with Morgan, another with Dixie. He is a graduate of Clearfield High School as well as Weber State University.

Dixie Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Blaine Monkres

2018 offensive production: 36.0. ppg (3rd in 4A)

5 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Nate Mahi (WR): Statistically the most productive returner, on offense, for the Flyers. Mahi hauled in 36 receptions in 2017 — third-most on the team — for 423 yards and six touchdowns. Mahi’s best game came against Park City, against whom he had eight catches for 94 yards and a score.

Statistically the most productive returner, on offense, for the Flyers. Mahi hauled in 36 receptions in 2017 — third-most on the team — for 423 yards and six touchdowns. Mahi’s best game came against Park City, against whom he had eight catches for 94 yards and a score. Slayde Kolb (OL): Kolb is one of three starting offensive lineman to return this year for Dixie, along with Karston Bauman and LT Burgess. The trio give the offensive line position group the most experience of any on the Flyers.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Monkres’ comments on quarterback Reggie Graff:

“A lot is required of the quarterback in our offense and Reggie Graff will be our quarterback. He has never played a varsity snap — he’s a junior — so that’ll be interesting. He is a good kid and he has worked hard, both on his mental game as well as the physical aspect of it. He also is a good leader, so he’s got some qualities you like in your quarterback. Hopefully it’ll translate to the field.”

Monkres’ comments on the Flyers offensive line:

“That is one place where we have more than a couple of starters back on offense. We are kind of, and every school has the same problem, piecing guys into the line and trying to get them to work together as a unit. We don’t have a lot of depth there, but the guys we are going to put out on the field are quality guys. Slade Kolb was the starting center last year, he might not play center for us but he’s experienced. LT Burgess also started on the line last year, at tackle. We’ll also have another kid, Kaiden Faumuina, who’ll give us some depth.”

Monkres’ comments on the wide receiver corps:

“As far as I know, none of ‘em got any significant time last year, though some of them were rotators. We’ve got some guys that I think, if they come along and learn the offense better, they’ll be fine. We’ll put four guys out there and we will be pretty good. I don’t know if we have that one great guy that you go to every time, but we will have three or four solid guys that an any given night can help us somewhere. Our receivers will probably be the strong part of our offense going into the season. We’ve got a kid named Nate Mahi, a slot receiver, who got a little bit of playing time last year. He is going to be a pretty good player. Then there is Travis Muir, he’s a wideout, more of a possession-type guy rather than a deep threat. He’s got good hands and can make some plays.”

Monkres’ comments on a four-deep running back position:

“I think our running game will be alright. We’ve got four running backs that are in there right now, two sophomores, a junior and a senior. They’ll all get some time. They’ve all done a pretty good job. They are all pretty good sized kids and are competing with one another. All four of them will eventually see time, until we narrow down which two guys will see the most time. We’ve got a lot of depth there, about the only position where we do have a lot of depth.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Without putting undue pressure on him, the Flyers season, offensively, comes down to quarterback Reggie Graff. Last year, after all, Dixie was one of the top teams in the entire state, much of which was a direct result of the play of Jacob Barben. This year's team is younger and more inexperienced, but there is talent all over the offensive side of the ball, particularly at receiver. It’ll be up to Graff to find a way to get the ball out to his playmakers, something Barben proved more than capable of. Helpful or detrimental in Graff’s development will be the offensive line, which has talent and a few returning starters, but is somewhat lacking in depth.

Dixie Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Wayne Alofipo

2016 defensive production: 18.75 ppg (7th in 4A)

4 returning starters

3-4 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Jake Staheli (LB): The top Flyers tackler in 2017, Staheli recorded 51 tackles, including a season-best 12 in the 4A quarterfinals against Mountain Crest. Staheli also registered two interceptions, as well as a sack.

The top Flyers tackler in 2017, Staheli recorded 51 tackles, including a season-best 12 in the 4A quarterfinals against Mountain Crest. Staheli also registered two interceptions, as well as a sack. Conner Walden (DL): The most experienced returner along the defensive line, Walden recorded 36 tackles and a sack in 2017. His best performance came against Cedar when he registered six tackles.

Returning defensive starters

Jake Staheli (LB)

Tyson Miller (DB)

Conner Walden (DL)

Kaiden Faumuina (DL)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Monkres’ comments on Conner Walden:

“The nose guard from last year, Conner Walden, is coming back. He isn’t a big kid, but he is a really good player. He’s one of those guys that you have to calm down when you don’t have pads on ‘cause he can’t tell the difference. He will be a good player for us, particularly on our defensive line.”

Monkres’ comments on the secondary:

“The secondary is our biggest strength on defense right now. We have some depth there. Tyler Walden was just a sophomore last year but started at corner. Harrison Beazer is a pretty good player who didn’t see much playing time last year. He’ll be one of our safeties. And then there is a kid named Tyson Miller, who started at safety last year. He’s the one with the most experience back there. He is a good player.”

Monkres’ comments on linebacker Jake Staheli:

“Our middle linebacker is Jake Staheli. He started for us last year. He’ll be anchoring the linebackers.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

If games are won in the trenches, the Flyers might have some work to do. The strength of the defense is by far the secondary, both by virtue of talent and, perhaps more importantly depth. Linebacker is much more shallow of a position group, with only Jake Staheli boasting any experience. Then there is the defensive line, where the Flyers have talent in Conner Walden and Kaiden Faumuina, but little to no experience behind them. If the defensive line and linebacking corps can catch up to the speed of varsity play quickly the Flyers will have a special group on their hands. If not, the Dixie defense may struggle.

Coaches preseason Region 9 straw poll: First

Deseret News Region 9 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: vs. Pine View, Sept. 28 (Week 6)

Bottom line:

Monkres is not without a talented team in his return to Dixie. Inexperience and youth are potential issues, however, on both sides of the ball. The Flyers have a host of talented skill position players on offense, as well as depth and talent in the secondary, but both the offensive and defensive lines are lacking in depth. Quarterback Reggie Graff is a question mark, a player who could pleasantly surprise. If the Flyers' inexperienced players prove themselves more than their inexperience, Dixie has the potential to once again claim the region title. If not, the Flyers may be looking up at a rival or two in Region 9.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — SPRINGVILLE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Legacy, Nev., 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — TOOELE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — CEDAR, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — PINE VIEW, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — at Canyon View, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 — at Hurricane, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 — DESERT HILLS, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Dixie

All-time record: 432-248-6 (73 years)

Region championships: 26 (1949, 1956, 1957, 1959, 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970 co, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1982, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991 co, 1994 co, 2009 co, 2013, 2015 co, 2016, 2017)

Playoff appearances: 44

Current playoff appearance streak: 7 (2011-2017)

All-time playoff record: 61-36

State championships: 8 (1957, 1967, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1998, 2012, 2014)

State championship record: 8-3

Most played rivalry: 88 meetings with Cedar dating back to 1949. Dixie leads 55-33.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Flyer Lukas Hildebrandt set the record for reception yards in a state championship game with 203 in 2012. ... Dixie’s Luke Carteris one of just eight Utah prep players to return a fumble 99 yards (2004). ... The 1998 Flyers were one of just two teams to win a Tuesday region-playoff game just to get into the tournament and go on to win a state championship. ... The Flyers hold the record for most two-point conversions in a game with eight (seven rush, one passing) set in a 1972 quarterfinal bout.

Last 5

2017 — 10-2 (6-0 in Region 9 – 4A Quarterfinals)

2016 — 7-4 (5-0 in 3AA South – 3AA Semifinals)

2015 — 9-3 (4-1 in 3AA South – 3AA Runner-up)

2014 — 10-4 (4-2 in 3AA South – 3AA Champions)

2013 — 9-3 (6-0 in 3AA South – 3AA Semifinals)

Dixie coaching history

2018 — Blaine Monkres (0-0)

2015-2017 — Andy Stokes (16-7)

2008-2014 — Blaine Monkres (54-27)

2002-2007 — Jake Nelson (35-31)

2000-2001 — Ray Odette (3-14)

1997-1999 — Mike Smith (16-18)

1993-1996 — Jerry Dyer (21-17)

1975-1992 — Ray Odette (104-69)

1949-1974 — Walter Brooks (168-56)

1935 — Lloyd "Gus" Shields (1-2)

Deseret News MVPs the past 10 years

2014 — Ammon Takau, QB

2012 — Blake Barney, QB

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2017 — Sam Westfall, CB

2017 — Payden Harrah, WR

2017 — Hobbs Nyberg, WR

2016 — Jacob Barben, QB

2016 — Hobbs Nyberg, WR

2016 — Tyson Fisher, DE

2016 — Malakai Fakahua, MLB

2015 — Zak Harrah, QB

2015 — Tre Miller, RB

2015 — Jeff Martinez, DL

2014 — Bret Barben, WR

2014 — Jaxon Davis, OL

2014 — Jeff Martinez, DL

2014 — Jaden Harrison, DB

2014 — McLane Keenan, K

2013 — Drew Batchelor, WR

2013 — Gavin Graff, OL

2013 — Braxton Ipson, DL

2013 — Tanner Webster, DB

2012 — Drew Batchelor, WR

2012 — David Teaupa, OL

2012 — Jesse Lambert, DL

2012 — Tyson Graff, DB

2011 — Austin Barker, K

2009 — Dallen Reber, LB

2009 — Dalton Smith, DB

2009 — Mike Sharp, SPEC

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.