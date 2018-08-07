Note: Uintah finished with a 1-8 overall record in 2017 and was sixth in Region 10 with a 0-5 record. It did not qualify for the 4A playoffs.

Uintah 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

VERNAL — After 31 years as assistant coach for the Uintah Utes, Mike Petersen is getting his shot as head coach.

“I’ve been an assistant coach here at Uintah for 31 years. I’ve been an interim head coach in 2005, we lost our head coach in the middle of the summer, and they made me an interim head coach that year in 2005. They hired a new coach that next year, and I’ve been an assistant all those years. This year, the head coach, Todd Peacock, resigned last spring and they tried to hire a new coach, I never applied for the job, but the interviewed several people, no one would actually take the job, then they approached me to see if I would do it, right when the school year ended last year, and I told them that I would go ahead and take it for this year," Petersen said.

Petersen will bring familiarity to the program, which will be rebuilding in 2018. The Utes return zero starters from 2017 and will field a young team this year.

“The kids have all been around me. They are learning my system again. While I was an assistant coach under, when he was at Uintah High School, we won the state championship in 1994. I was the offensive coordinator all those years and I have not been the offensive coordinator since 2005, so they are learning my system again that I did all those years before, so it’s kind of new for the kids. They’ve been around five head coaches that have come and gone over the last few years.”

Uintah at a glance

Coach: Mike Petersen was an interim head coach for Uintah in 2005. He has also been an assistant coach at the school for 31 years.

Uintah Offensive Snapshot

2017 offensive production: 13.3 ppg (23rd in 4A)

Pro-set I-formation offense

0 returning starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Petersen's comments on offensive formation:

“I’m old school, so I will run a pro-set, I-formation. I’ll put the quarterback under center, but I can also spread it. I run a spread offense too, I’m pretty versatile. I’ll run what I think we can win with, and teams are different, so it just depends what I feel we can do. For the most part, I’m a guy who likes to run an older, more traditional offense, in some ways like a pro-style offense, but I can spread it if I need to spread it, put the quarterback in shotgun.”

Petersen's comments on quarterbacks:

“Right now, I’ve got two kids battling for that. I haven’t made a decision. One’s a senior (Daegun Oaks) and one’s a junior (Isaiah Perez), they both have been playing since they were freshmen. I also have a young sophomore, he’s fighting for that position also. It’s a new system for them, they both have strengths and they both have weaknesses. When I come down to a starter, I don’t want to say because this is a battle and I want to take whoever wins that battle. I don’t know who’s going to be my starter yet. In fact, that’s’ the case with most of my athletes, we don’t really have any returning starters, they are all fighting for positions right now.”

Uintah Defensive Snapshot

2017 defensive production: 32.9 ppg (18th in 4A)

0 returning starters

4-3 defense

Defensive newcomers to watch

Riley White

Cade Lawrence

Dylan Summers

Petersen's comments on defensive formation:

“We’re going to run, it looks like a 4-3, I would call it more a 4-2-5, with a hybrid linebacker or safety. It has the appearance of a 4-3, we’re doing some things out of it, but it’s pretty basic. We’ve thought about running a 3-4 a little bit, but we’re all new, so we’re trying to find these kids where we can best utilize their strengths. Right now, we’ve been working out of basically a 4-3, I guess you could call it.”

Petersen's keys for a successful defense:

“If we can go out there and compete. This year, we’re completely rebuilding, I mean completely, almost from ground one rebuilding from last year. Everything we’re doing is completely different. What makes a successful defense? If we can go out there and compete with a team. These kids are going to have to learn some hard lessons. We’re going to play in a tough, tough region this year. This region was tough last year and it’s consistently tough year in and year out. We’re playing against some really good teams that have a lot of returning starters coming back, so it’s going to be a tough road for them, I think. That’s my goal this year, is to teach them to compete, because I’m going to have almost this whole team back for the next two years. So if they can grow this year, who knows what they could be like next year and their senior year, because we are going to start a lot of sophomores this year, and maybe even a freshman or two.”

Coaches preseason Region 10 straw poll: Fourth

Deseret News Region 10 prediction: Fourth

Key Region Game: at Pineview, Oct. 4 (Week 8)

Bottom line: The slate is clean for Uintah in 2018. After hiring longtime assistant Mike Petersen as head coach, Peterson has zero returning starters to work with. 2018 will be a rebuilding year for Uintah.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Tooele, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — at Maple Mountain, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — UNION, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 —TIMPANOGOS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — PAYSON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — OREM, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Spanish Fork 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Uintah

All-time record: 237-388-6 (72 years)

Region championships: 8 (1931, 1949, 1958, 1959, 1994, 1998, 2000 co, 2001 co)

Playoff appearances: 22

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 10-21

State championships: 1 (1994)

State championship record: 1-1

Most played rivalry: 77 meetings with Union dating back to 1951. Union leads 40-36-1.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Ute Rhett Deets accumulated 2,741 all-purpose yards (ranks fourth all time) in leading Uintah to an undefeated championship season in 1994.

Last 5

2017 — 1-8 (0-5 in Region 10 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 4-6 (1-5 in Region 8 - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 2-8 (1-5 in Region 8 - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 4-7 (2-4 in 3AA North - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 3-7 (1-5 in 3AA North - Missed playoffs)

Uintah coaching history

2018 — Mike Peterson (0-0)

2017 — Todd Peacock (1-8)

2015-2016 — Nate Heaps (6-14)

2012-2014 — Cody Reutzel (8-22)

2007-2011 — Doug Harding (14-34)

2006 — Kevin Dickson (2-7)

2005 — Mike Petersen (5-5)

2003-2004 — Kevin Dickson (9-13)

1990-2002 — Curg Belcher (72-52)

1988-1989 — Jeff Gustin (2-16)

1985 -1987 — Hank Nawahine (9-19)

1977- 1984 — Curg Belcher (17-46)

1975-1976 — Phil Johnson (4-13)

1972-1974 — Gordon Olsen (4-22)

1968-1971 — Unknown (0-38)

1965-1967 — Ted Taylor (9-15)

1960-1964 — Louis Mele (18-25-2)

1955-1959 — Leo Conk (25-15)

1954 — Unknown (2-2-1)

1951-1953 — Jack Woodbury (6-10-1)

1946-1950 — Frank W. Wright

1942-1945 — LeGrand Tea

1940-1941 — Unknown

1939 — Frank W. Wright

1932-1938 — Unknown (1-4-1)

1931 — Carl Davis (4-1-1)

1929-1930 — Unknown (8-2)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

(None)

