The news Tuesday morning that the Utah Jazz will play the Orlando Magic in Mexico City on Dec. 15 was seemingly an indicator that the Jazz are gaining interest around the league.

On Tuesday night, that indicator appeared to be strengthened in a big way as ESPN's Chris Haynes reported that Utah and the Portland Trail Blazers will square off in one of five NBA games on Christmas Day this winter.

Haynes reported that the game will be played at Vivint Arena.

Earlier Tuesday, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported three of the other matchups for Christmas Day: the Boston Celtics vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, the Milwaukee Bucks vs. the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors.

The national TV schedule for Christmas Day, the first week of the regular season, and Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be released on Wednesday at noon MDT.

The Jazz have played on Christmas Day six times in franchise history, the last time in 1997. It was a rematch of the thrilling 1997 Western Conference Finals, and Utah beat the Houston Rockets 107-103.