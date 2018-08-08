With temperatures pushing 100 degrees, cool summer meals can help beat the heat. Nutritious salads boost our nutrients and help meet our daily allowance of fruits and vegetables. Ensalada Pollo paired with a cool slushy limeade makes a great beat-the-heat meal.

ENSALADA POLLO

Make this tasty Mexican-inspired meal in a flash using instant wild rice mix, bagged salad and rotisserie chicken. Top with a low-calorie yogurt lime cilantro dressing and serve it with a frosty limeade.

2–3 limes, one sliced and one juiced

1 box Minute Rice instant wild rice mix, prepared according to the package

12-18 ounces of spring greens salad mix

½-1 bunch cilantro, washed and leaves removed from stems

1 deli rotisserie chicken

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained

1 6.5-ounce can sliced black olives, drained

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced, sprinkled with half of the lime juice

½ bunch green onions, sliced

1 package heirloom tomatoes, washed with stems removed

1 package crumbled cotija cheese or 8 ounces of shredded Monterey Jack

Bolthouse Farms Cilantro Avocado Yogurt Dressing (or similar)

Prepare the Minute Rice according to the package directions, sprinkle with half of the lime juice and set aside.

Divide the salad greens among 4-6 dinner plates.

Discard the cilantro stems, sprinkle most of the leaves over the salads and reserve a small amount for garnish. Shred and remove the bones from the deli chicken, reserve the meat. To the plated salads, add the beans, olives, avocados, chicken and tomatoes. Sprinkle over the cheese, onions and garnish with cilantro leaves. Chicken may be omitted for a vegetarian version.

Pour over dressing, serve immediately

FROZEN LIMEADE

16 key limes (1 cup lime juice)

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

12 cups ice cubes

Juice limes and set aside. In a sauce pan over medium heat, stir together the sugar and water, simmer until sugar dissolves. Stir in lime juice making a limeade mix and let cool.

In a blender, whirl the ice cubes and cooled limeade mix until slushy.

This can be made in multiple batches. Store in freezer or serve immediately