I was 35 miles into my 38-mile run on Nebo Loop when I saw my husband drive slowly past me, then park on the side of the road. With three miles left to complete the entire loop from the base of Payson Canyon up and over to Nephi, I had a decision to make. Do I call it a day or complete the run?

I had already made my decision several miles back, and as soon as I reached the van, I hopped in for the ride back home.

The night before, I got all my clothes ready to run the Deseret News Marathon, an awesome and extremely challenging race through the heart of Salt Lake City. However, there was something in me that didn't feel much like racing a marathon. So, just before going to bed, I decided that I would do something completely different and entirely out of my comfort zone.

I would start at 4:30 a.m. and run the 38 mile Nebo Loop that begins just a couple of miles from my house. I’d carry all my own food and water and have my husband meet me at the end at 10:30 a.m.

I expected the first 10 miles up the canyon to be some of the most challenging, and they were. Carrying three liters of liquid and food into the dark on a steep incline had me questioning my decision early on. I had run that particular stretch of the road several times before, but doing it in the dark is something entirely different.

But when I reached the Grotto trailhead, the earth started to wake up, revealing some of the most beautiful country known to man.

On both sides of the road were seemingly endless miles of forest spanning over the Wasatch Mountains. There were aspen trees, fir trees, conifers and newly bloomed flowers that dotted the landscape as I made my way up toward the 9,400-foot summit.

I took small detours to experience the scenic overlooks of Mount Nebo and the Devil's Kitchen and was amazed at the contrast in color from white rocks to red ones in such a small distance.

But it wasn't just flowers and scenic overlooks. There were also many challenges along the way.

The first 26 miles were a constant uphill with only small spurts of unrelenting downhill. There were times when I was tired and even worried I wouldn't make it. In fact, I called my husband just before reaching the summit 23 miles in, letting him know he could leave early if he wanted to because I saw no end to the constant climbing.

And when I reached the summit, I called him back, negating my last request because I was home free, only to find shortly after that there were more hill climbs and an even more grueling downhill.

As each mile ticked by, the time ticked faster. And soon I realized that I may not complete the distance before my husband caught up to me. It was then when I had to make a decision if I was going to continue on after my husband got there, or if I was going to end when my time was up.

Right then, the thought came to me that this run was not about completing the distance, but about having an experience. And if my husband reached me before I reached the finish, then my time was up and I needed to be grateful for the time I had.

For the remaining miles, I felt awesome. The hard pounding downhill after over 4,000 feet of climbing didn't hurt as much as they normally would have. The summer heat that was bearing down on me didn't drain me like it should’ve. And as I looked out at the long road ahead, I could have gone forever.

Even so, when my husband reached me with three miles to go, I was perfectly OK with calling it a day and giving the rest of the day to my family.

After all, isn't that what life is all about? You set out with goals in mind, often changing those goals along the way. Sometimes we reach those goals, and sometimes we don't before time runs out. But if you enjoy the journey, you can hop in that van and ride home, knowing full well that you made the best with the time you had — yes even a 35 mile run on a road meant for cars.