Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill is expected to see time at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this week in a preseason game.

During an interview about his second NFL season, Hill was asked about the following he receives from Cougar fans.

"BYU has the best fans in world. The nice thing about BYU is that it takes in a wide area," he said. "There would be times where we’d travel and be on the road, and we'd have more fans than the home team that we're playing, a lot of really loyal fans. I felt a lot of love through playing at BYU. I had a lot of ups and downs through my career at BYU, through different injuries and stuff. The fan bases have always been right there to pick me up and support me through all those injuries.”

And how excited is Hill about playing QB?

“Oh yeah, I'm fired up about it. We've talked about this several times, that this has really been my first opportunity to play quarterback in this offense," he said. "Next week on Thursday will be my first opportunity to play quarterback in this system, in a game. I’m fired up about that, and I’m excited for the opportunity and challenge.”

Grimes' impact

Is Jeff Grimes the cure for what ails BYU football?

Lawlessrepublic.comthinks so.

"Jeff Grimes is arguably the biggest coaching get the university has ever obtained. Many experts and analysts recognize Grimes as the best offensive line coach in the nation. Watching LSU game film makes it easy to see why," writes Ron Jensen. "Obviously, they crushed the Cougar defensive front in last year’s contest, in spite of being a relatively inexperienced group. But it was against the likes of Alabama, Mississippi State, and Auburn that really showcased just how elite they were.

And finally ...

Last week, Team Fredette, led by former BYU star Jimmer Fredette, saw its impressive run in The Basketball Tournament come to an end in the semifinals. Former Cougars Brandon Davies and Charles Abouo also played on the team.

What if a BYU alumni were created for next year's TBT? Here's who might be on that squad.