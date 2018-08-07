INDIANOLA, Sanpete County — About 100 firefighters are battling a fire that ignited Monday southeast of Indianola, Sanpete County, and has burned two structures, according to state fire officials.

On Tuesday, officials said the fire was human caused and that witnesses were cooperating with the investigation. Officials have not reported what type of structures have been destroyed in the fire.

The blaze, dubbed Hill Top Fire, is burning 1,000 acres and had zero containment Tuesday.

Late Monday night, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Management Agency announced in a news release it would authorize funds to pay for 75 percent of the state's eligible firefighting costs on the Hill Top Fire, including field camps, equipment use and supplies.

About 350 people have been evacuated due to the fire, according to the release.

Evacuations remain in place for residents of Black Hawk Estates and areas north of Hilltop Road and west of Milburn Road. Officials say 150 structures are threatened.

Residents in areas of Hideaway Valley were also told Tuesday to prepare to evacuate in case a need arises.

The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office said the Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center in the Indianola church.

Firefighters on Tuesday focused on attacking the north side of the fire and protecting structures as the fire burned in timber, brush and short grass, state fire officials said, adding that smoke is visible from Heber, Spanish Fork and surrounding areas.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who lives in Fairview a few miles from the fire, has taken to Twitter to share updates about the blaze since its start Monday.

Tuesday morning, he posted photos of two homes that remain intact while smoke from the fire can be seen in the background. "Amazing aggressive saves on these two homes last night by all-volunteer Sanpete fire departments," he wrote.